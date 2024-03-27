Dr Reddy’s Laboratories entered into an exclusive partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India Private Limited (SHIPL) to promote and distribute Sanofi’s vaccine brands in India.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s will promote and distribute Sanofi’s paediatric and adult vaccine brands Hexaxim, Pentaxim, Tetraxim, Menactra, FluQuadri, Adacel and Avaxim 80U.

These brands registered combined sales of about ₹426 crore, as per IQVIA February 2024 estimates. Sanofi will own, manufacture, and import these brands into India.

“Vaccine confidence has reached its highest in India in the last few years. Yet, there is much to be done for the rest of the country’s large unvaccinated cohort,” Preeti Futnani, General Manager India for Vaccines, Sanofi, said in a release.

“To fulfil our long-term commitment to India and expand our geographic reach, we’re pleased to partner with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for exclusive distribution and promotion,’‘ Futnani added.

MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said, “We are happy to have the opportunity to leverage our strengths in promotion and distribution to considerably expand engagement with healthcare professionals and help widen access of Sanofi’s vaccine brands in India.’‘

The portfolio gives Dr Reddy’s a ‘strong’ presence in the vaccine segment, taking it to the second position among vaccines players in India, Ramana said, adding, “Through each product and partnership, our aim is to serve over 1.5 billion patients by 2030.”