Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister on Tuesday, after meeting Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, who requested him to continue as a caretaker CM until a new leader is sworn in. Despite the BJP’s strong performance, winning 132 seats on its own and securing a clear majority of 145 with allies, the party is hesitant to sideline Shinde’s demand to retain him as chief minister due to the broader repercussions.

The BJP’s allies—Shinde’s Shiv Sena (57 seats) and Ajit Pawar’s NCP (41 seats)—played crucial roles in the alliance’s victory. However, Shinde’s supporters argue that his leadership and popularity were central to the Mahayuti’s success, a claim complicating the BJP’s decision-making process.

Caste Dynamics and Maratha-OBC Tensions

Caste politics adds another layer to BJP’s predicament. Eknath Shinde belongs to the Maratha community, while Devendra Fadnavis is from the Brahmin community. The Maratha community has been demanding reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC quota—a contentious issue.

Shinde managed to defuse tensions during the massive Maratha agitation, where Fadnavis, as Home Minister, was targeted for the police lathi charge on protestors in Jalna. With the Marathas preparing to revive their agitation, sidelining Shinde could further alienate Marathas. On the other hand, OBCs—an important BJP support bloc—firmly oppose the Maratha reservation demand. Fadnavis has even called OBCs the “DNA of BJP,” underscoring the party’s reliance on their support.

Shinde’s Role in Election Success

Shinde’s supporters argue that his leadership and flagship schemes, such as the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, were instrumental in the alliance’s victory. The BJP had projected the Mahayuti as contesting under Shinde’s leadership, making him the face of the campaign. Denying him another term as CM, they claim, would signal that Shinde was merely used to win votes and discarded afterward, says Shinde supporters.

This could have significant consequences for the upcoming civic polls, particularly the crucial Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena could exploit the situation, accusing the BJP of “use and throw politics” and weaken regional parties. A strong performance by Uddhav in the civic polls could revitalise his political fortunes, a scenario the BJP wants to avoid.

National Implications

At the national level, Shinde’s role as a BJP ally is vital. His faction holds seven Lok Sabha seats, and with the BJP falling short of the majority mark of 272, it depends heavily on allies like Shinde’s Sena, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP (16 seats), and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) (12 seats). Alienating Shinde could weaken BJP’s alliance framework.

“Eknath Shinde is not unhappy at all and has conveyed to the BJP leadership that he will accept whatever decision they make,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit