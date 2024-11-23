Despite emerging as the single largest party and falling just a few seats short of a majority on its own, the BJP leadership has emphasised that the decision on the Chief Minister’s post will be made only after discussions with alliance partners.

BJP’s top contender for the position, Devendra Fadnavis, reiterated the party’s stance during a press interaction in Mumbai. “Our leader Amit Shah has clearly stated that the decision on the Chief Minister’s post will not be based solely on seat numbers but will be a unanimous decision among the three alliance partners. There are no differences within the alliance regarding this. We will all sit together and arrive at a decision acceptable to everyone,” Fadnavis said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also confirmed that no decision had been made regarding the Chief Minister’s post, adding that alliance leaders would hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise the matter.

Significant contribution

However, Shinde’s supporters argue that his significant contribution to the BJP-led Mahayuti’s victory should be recognised by granting him a prominent position in the cabinet. Some have even suggested that Shinde deserves a second term as Chief Minister. In 2022, Shinde assumed the Chief Minister’s post after splitting the Shiv Sena, despite the BJP holding more seats than his faction. At the time, Devendra Fadnavis took on the role of his deputy.

Sources within the BJP revealed that the party is keen on retaining the Chief Minister’s post while offering the deputy CM positions to Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Within the BJP, Fadnavis remains the strongest contender for the top post, given his leadership during the campaign and his role in maintaining unity within the party.

