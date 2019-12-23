BJP trying to fool country on NRC issue: Congress

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming his government never discussed the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP is trying to fool the country.
The BJP in its Jharkhand assembly election manifesto has claimed it will implement the NRC and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said it will be implemented across the country, but the Prime Minister is now claiming just the opposite, the Congress said.
“Welcome to the conversation PM Modi, the country has been waiting for you. It’s sad that the first time you’ve addressed the growing unrest in our nation you do so with hate & lies, but alas, what more can we expect from the Divider in Chief,” the opposition party said on Twitter.
In a rally in New Delhi on Sunday, Modi sought to allay apprehensions, especially among Muslims, on the NRC, saying his government has never discussed it since coming to power for the first time in 2014. It has been discussed neither in Parliament nor in the Cabinet, the prime minister had said.
“Saheb speaks in Delhi that there was no discussion on NRC, but in the Jharkhand election manifesto on November 28, the BJP promised to implement the NRC. Now tell two things - No harmony between PM and Home Minister? Is there a rift between power and organisation?. Or together they are making a fool of the country,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
He said while Modi said in Delhi that there will be no NRC and no detention centres, Shah in West Bengal said the NRC will be implemented across the country, the BJP has also said this in its Jharkhand poll manifesto and in Parliament. “How much will you befool the country,” Surjewala asked, adding that the government in Lok Sabha has said there are 1,133 persons in detention centres.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Prime Minister says one thing. Home Minister says something else. But this is all part of the good cop-bad cop routine. Nobody should get fooled.”
Party spokesperson Sanjay Jha said, “The NRC will not be implemented pan-India and neither will the CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act). Until we hear this formally, officially today by the government of India please don’t believe the disingenuous fraudulent speeches.”
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
The decline in stock prices over the past two years has created some lucrative opportunities.From buying ...
This might appear to be a strange question, if one went by the performance of the Sensex and the Nifty ...
The key indices have surpassed key barriers
After putting up a subdued performance in recent years, many Indian pharma companies have reported an improved ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...