Black fungus drug: Centre allocates 23,680 extra vials to States/UTs

In view of the rising number of cases of black fungus - Mucormycosis in the country, the Centre on Saturday allocated a total of 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B to all the States/UTs today. According to the government, there are around 8,848 cases of Mucormycosis.

“After a detailed review of rising number of cases of Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8848 across the country,” Sadanand Gowda, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister tweeted.

The government allocated 5,800 vials to Gujarat; 5,090 to Maharashtra; 2,310 to Andhra Pradesh; 1,830 to Madhya Pradesh; 1,780 to Rajasthan and remaining to other States/UTs.

Covid cases update

India reported 2,57,299 coronavirus cases on Saturday with 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the sixth consecutive day when the country reported less than 3 lakh infections. Cumulatively, Covid-19 infections stood at 2,62,89,290 of which total deaths were 29,23,400 , those who recovered were 2,30,70,365 and the death toll stood at 4,194.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), India is second to the USA in terms of coronavirus reported so far across the world. With regard to the death toll, India stands third after the USA and Brazil.

India administered 19,33,72,819 vaccine doses on Saturday with 14,58,895 anti-covid shots given in the last 24 hours. In the phase 3 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group which began on May 1, more than 92 lakh beneficiaries at 92,73,550 have received their jabs, out of which, 6,63,353 people got their shots in the previous day.

Meanwhile, the government said Saturday, it has so far provided-- both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category-- more than 21 crore vaccine doses at 21,33,74,720 to States/UTs, of which total consumption including wastages is 19,73,61,311 as per data till 8:00 AM.

“More than 1.60 crore covid vaccine doses at 1,60,13,409 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” the government added.