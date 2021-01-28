Boeing plans to tap Indian SMEs to build global manufacturing ecosystem

Boeing, in order to create an aerospace ecosystem in India has developed and transformed dozens of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from other businesses into aerospace manufacturing.

“This has been done for the future and core of building a globally competitive supply base right here in India,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India. “Our engagement in India goes beyond the single JV or single supplier. We support India with the latest set of defence capabilities and with a wide-narrow-body commercial aircraft.” he added. Boeing continues to invest in partnerships in India across skilling, Research & Development and manufacturing that contributes to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Indian government.

Make in India

“That is what I believe allows us to leverage our unique strength in both defence and civil aerospace combined and that is the synergy that allowed Boeing to ‘Make in India’ like no one else,” said Gupte.

Talking about the ‘Make in India’ story, Ankur Kanaglekar, Director, India Fighters Lead, Boeing Defense, Space & Security said, “The company has seen 4x growth under Make in India since 2015. It was $100 million in 2012, it grew to $250 million in 2015 and last year ( 2020) it touched $1billion.”

Boeing, on Thursday, shared its 2021 growth strategy for the Indian market, underscoring its confidence in the fundamentals of the country’s aviation and defence industry, and projecting future growth for the sector.

Aero India

“India’s aerospace industry is persevering through the global pandemic, which has brought significant challenges. The nation’s fundamental growth drivers remain resilient and robust, making India an attractive business destination globally, and Boeing is committed to the advancement of India’s aerospace industry,” said Gupte.

“We look forward to the dialogue with our customers, partners and industry at Aero India 2021.” Boeing is expected to hold discussions with customers and industry partners about its range of capabilities in multi-role fighter aircraft, vertical lift platforms, aerial multi-role tankers, unmanned systems and commercial platforms, in addition to technologies, services, world-class sustainment and training capabilities.