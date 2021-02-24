Bosch to spend ₹800 crore to upgrade Bengaluru campus

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Bosch India is planning to spend ₹800 crore in upgrading its Bengaluru campus. The The India R&D centre (the company’s second largest) will be made bigger, and company will focus on affordable innovation.
Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch, and President, Bosch Group, India, said this at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
The company is unable to meet the Covid-induced high demand for dishwashers with its existing production capacity, he said.
Bosch, which has provided security and building technology solutions to Delhi Metro stations, the PMO and the Parliament, expects good growth potential post Covid-19 in this area.
The company has also seen higher demand for robotics and automation, specifically from FMCG and automotive sectors, and plans to invest in low-cost robots.
It expects increased demand for its power tools as India embarks on higher capacity expenditure spending on infrastructure projects such as freight corridors and highways.
Also, post-lockdowns, offices are shifting to ‘touch-less solutions’, which is prompting higher demand for facial recognition based or hand gesture-based entry and exit to workspaces.
