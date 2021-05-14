BPCL supplies oxygen and utilities for Covid treatment centre in Kochi

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will provide free oxygen, power and water to a 100-bed make-shift Covid treatment centre, which was opened on Friday at its Kochi Refinery operated school, in Ambalamugal.
The oxygen will be supplied through a dedicated pipeline.
In the second phase, the makeshift Covid treatment centre will be expanded to 1,500 beds, in the same premises.
BPCL has been at the forefront in supporting the healthcare system, by upgrading its facilities at Mumbai and Bina Refineries for supply of 600 tonnes of free gaseous oxygen per month to government hospitals and medical centres, besides supplying 100 tonnes of liquid oxygen from Kochi Refinery every month.
BPCL is also setting up PSA Oxygen Plants in two government hospitals in Maharashtra, three Hospitals in Kerala and five hospitals in Madhya Pradesh.
Sanjay Khanna, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery), Bharat Petroleum said, “ BPCL has always been at the forefront to reach out to society, during difficult times. Setting up the Covid treatment centre at our premises and supply of free oxygen and utilities are part of our commitment to our core purpose, Energising Lives of the nation. Upgrading our oxygen production facility, at a short notice, was a challenge but we could complete the entire activity within five days.”
