BPCL to contribute ₹2 Crore to Kerala for vaccination drive

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited will contribute ₹2 crore for the vaccination drive of Kerala Government. The commitment letter for the project was handed over to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Sanjay Khanna, Executive Director (BPCL- Kochi Refinery).

This is being carried out as part of BPCL’s different initiatives to counter the Covid-19 pandemic in Kerala, including direct supply of gaseous oxygen to the 1,500 bed make-shift hospital at the Kochi Refinery campus and liquid oxygen to government hospitals.

Previous support

In the beginning of the pandemic, BPCL had supported the State government in setting up ventilators in Ernakulam Medical College and Kannur Medical College at a cost of ₹2 crore. Support was also given in enhancing medical facilities for Covid wards at Pathanamthitta General Hospital, Kozhenchery Taluk Hospital, Ernakulam PVS Government COVID Apex Center, Moovattupuzha Taluk Hospital and Sulthan Bathery Government Hospital. Since then, liquid oxygen produced in the plant of its business partner AirProducts is being supplied to Government hospitals in the district.

During the lockdown, BPCL had directly reached out to the needy in the neighbourhood and tribal areas to provide food and hygiene kits and support to community kitchens. BPCL also supported the government in online education.

Also see: BPCL’s Kochi Refinery moves 1,000th truck of niche petrochemicals

During the beginning of second wave, the district administration set up a 1,500 bed make-shift hospital at the Kochi Refinery Jwalagiri Campus to which oxygen is being supplied directly from the refinery VPSA Plant. Three PSA oxygen plants with 500 LPM capacity have been set up at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, Kozhikode General Hospital and Kannur District Hospital. Presently, an oxygen cylinder filling Plant is being commissioned at the refinery to support the government hospital.