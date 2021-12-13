British PM Boris Johnson to address ‘Global Tech Summit’

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will virtually address the ‘Global Technology Summit’ — a three-day hybrid event on geotechnology co-organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India — on Tuesday.
Discussions on the theme ‘global meets local’ — focussing on cryptocurrencies, encryption, vaccine supply chains, cloud computing, green technology, digital payments and cyber security — will take place over 50 sessions with more than 100 speakers on December 14-16, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be in conversation with C Raja Mohan, Director, ISAS, National University of Singapore, in one of the sessions, the release stated.
Speakers will include industry leaders and domain experts from well-known tech companies.
Several Ministers from India and around the world, including the Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India; Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and Minister for Women and Equalities of UK and Minister of State for the Digital Transition and Electronic Communication, France are scheduled to participate.
Over 2,500 participants from around the globe have pre-registered for the summit, the release said. More than 20,000 people from over 90 countries have accessed the website for the GTS 2021 and a large number of participants are likely to join the conversations through various social media platforms, it added.
