Broadband network Excitel launches Swift Onboarding Plan

Broadband network Excitel, today has unveiled the “Swift Onboarding Plan.” The company, in the plan, is offering 200 Mbps download and upload speed coupled with unlimited data at a cost of ₹500 for the first three months.

This offer has been launched to address the surge in the demand for a proper Fiber-to-the-Home broadband connection, while also significantly reducing the overhead costs incurred during the onboarding process.

High speed service

Vivek Raina, Co-founder, and CEO, Excitel, said, “Hybrid work and Schooling is a reality that’s going to stay with us for the foreseeable future. This means that the need for proper Fibre to Home broadband will continue to be there. Besides, home infotainment through Broadband has already become a need of every household. The ‘Swift Onboarding Plan’ is an effort from Excitel to provide a chance to have high speed FTTH service to those users who have been denied this till now due to high onboarding costs. Speed, unlimited data coupled with that groundbreaking low introductory offer will persuade prospective customers to opt for uninterrupted fibre broadband internet, thereby connecting thousands of such users to high speed symmetric internet, thus reducing the ever-growing digital divide.“

Bundle packs

The ‘Swift Onboarding plan’ is currently active in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad. This is an one-time introductory offer that is only applicable for new connections and prospective customers can request for the plan during the installation.

Excitel recently launched a stay-at-home bundle pack and entertainment bundle pack that offered premium memberships for leading OTT platforms at no extra costs.