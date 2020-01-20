Budget 2020 kicks off with the official ‘halwa’ ceremony hosted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The official ‘halwa’ ceremony before the kick-off of Budget 2020 events is to be hosted today, January 20, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to media reports, the ceremony will be attended by Sitharaman and other officials of the Ministry of Finance where they will be served ‘halwa' prepared in a big vessel for all the employees. It is a decade-old ritual to mark the beginning of events leading up to the official presentation of the budget in the Parliament.

After the ceremony, the officials involved in the making and presentation of the Budget will move down to the basement 10 days before the official presentation to prevent any information relating to the Budget getting leaked to outside sources.

The Budget is to be presented at a time when the economy is witnessing one of the biggest slowdowns in years, with GDP hitting a six-year low, according to previous reports.

While delivering an address on ‘The roadmap to a $5-trillion economy’ at the Nani Palkhivala Centenary Celebrations organised by the Palkhivala Foundation in Chennai on Sunday, Sitharaman addressed multiple concerns including infrastructure development, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and issues facing NBFCs, among others, according to reports.

The Government of India, earlier, through its platform ‘myGov’ had invited ideas and suggestions from citizens across the country. The portal will close today. Suggestions will be accepted up to 11:45 pm today, i.e. January 20.

Union Budget 2020 will be the seventh consecutive Budget to be presented in Parliament by the NDA Government. The Budget presentation is to be held on February 1 at 11 am, according to the Lok Sabha calendar.