Bullet-resistant vehicle for Mangaluru airport security

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has provided a bullet-resistant vehicle to the aviation security group of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) on duty there.

A statement said MIA is the country’s first non-hypersensitive airport to procure the bullet-resistant vehicle for the aviation security personnel.

The CISF deploys bullet-resistant vehicles at the ‘hypersensitive’ Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

MIA procured the vehicle after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security directed airport operators to equip the quick reaction team of CISF’s aviation security group with such bullet-resistant vehicles.

A spokesperson said MIA is committed to meeting all statutory security mandates, treat the requirements of the aviation security groupon top priority, and implement them at the earliest.

The bullet-resistant vehicle, mounted with a light machine gun, will act as a major morale booster to the personnel guarding the airport, the spokesperson said.

Quoting Sethuraman Ponnien Selvan, DIG (Airports) of CISF, Chennai, the statement said MIA is among the few airports to introduce such a vehicle at the earliest. It will improve the confidence of the aviation security group personnel and increase their operational effectiveness, he said.