BusinessLine-Birla Sun Life MF conclave on personal wealth creation, SME financing challenges

BusinessLine, in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, will be organising ‘Surge – SME Conclave’ in Coimbatore on Friday.

The Conclave will have two parts — wealth creation and financial planning, and keeping SME businesses well-funded.

Focussing on career and investing in own development is one of the most rewarding decisions individuals can take. Of course, individuals also save money to pay bills and achieve their dreams. But the key is to not save, but generate real wealth — and that requires smart investments.

In the current volatile world, people are looking to choose the right method for wealth creation. They want to put their hard-earned money in instruments/fields that can guarantee them better returns and ultimately translate into the wealth that they would need for their lifetime.

The first part of the Conclave will include a presentation on ‘Five Simple Secrets to Investing’ by Aarati Krishnan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, followed by a presentation by Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and a panel discussion on ‘Financial Planning in Turbulent Times.’

The members of the panel will include KS Rao, Head – Investor Education and Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund; Sheilendra Bhansali, Partner, Kumbhat and Co; K Ramakrishnan, Head – Mutual Funds, Coimbatore Capital and President, Financial Associates, Coimbatore Team; K Annamalai, Managing Director, Annamalai Capital Services, a business associate of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd.

The second part of the Conclave will focus on SME funding and associated challenges and opportunities.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is also described as “the engine of growth” for India’s economy. By employing more than 50 million people, the MSME sector has been acting as a catalyst to bring about the socio-economic transformation of the country. MSMEs are at the heart of industrial activity. The role of MSME will be even more vital in realising country’s dream of $5 trillion economy.

Keynote address

In the SME part of the Conclave, a keynote address will be made by Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi Equipments, after a presentation by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. After the keynote, a group of panellists will be discussing ‘Keeping Your Business Well-funded.’

The panel members will include Ramesh Muturamalingam, Managing Director, Alpha Craft Pvt Ltd; G Karthikeyan, Chartered Accountant and Startup Strategist, K Ilango, Managing Director, RSM Autokast and K Sivaramakrishnan, Zonal Sales Manager, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd.