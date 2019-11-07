News

BusinessLine Club workshops for B-Schools on commodity market

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 07, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

BusinessLine Club is organising at various B-Schools across India informative workshops on commodity markets, powered by Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The 50 workshops, which will be led by experts from MCX, will be conducted at various B-Schools in Mumbai, Pune, as also in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

This will give the students an opportunity to learn the concept of commodity markets in a more practical manner.

Experts will also offer live demo of the commodity market interface.

The first three workshops will be conducted in Pune on Friday at SIMCA, Narhe Campus; SIOM, Wadgaon Campus, and Model Institute of Management at Shivaji Nagar.

Published on November 07, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Our youth must be equipped to solve problems that confront us every day: Narayana Murthy