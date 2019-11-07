BusinessLine Club workshops for B-Schools on commodity market

BusinessLine Club is organising at various B-Schools across India informative workshops on commodity markets, powered by Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The 50 workshops, which will be led by experts from MCX, will be conducted at various B-Schools in Mumbai, Pune, as also in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

This will give the students an opportunity to learn the concept of commodity markets in a more practical manner.

Experts will also offer live demo of the commodity market interface.

The first three workshops will be conducted in Pune on Friday at SIMCA, Narhe Campus; SIOM, Wadgaon Campus, and Model Institute of Management at Shivaji Nagar.