businessline will be organising a post-Budget event – a deep dive into the impact of the Budget – on July 30 where both the Revenue Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra, and the Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran will expound on the contours of the Budget and its key highlights. The event, called Decoding the Budget 2024-25, will host the Revenue Secretary as Chief Guest, while the CEA will be the Guest of Honour. The two senior bureaucrats will discuss the key takeaways and implications of the Union Budget presented by the Centre on July 23. How these proposals take steps towards a Vikshit Bharat – a developed India – by 2047, will also be deliberated in detail. The CEA will provide expert insights into the economic strategies outlined in the Budget; while the Revenue Secreetary will offer a comprehensive perspective on the fiscal policies and their anticipated impact. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and FICCI will be the partners for the event; with GIC RE and LIC being the associate sponsors.

Apart from insightful addresses by Nageswaran and Malhotra, there will be a panel discussion laying threadbare the Budget proposals and its impact across sectors, including how it affects the common man. The varied group of panellists include a mix of economists, CEOs, among others. The elite five member panel will include Jyoti Vij, the Director-General of FICCI; Ashok Gulati, Distinguished Professor - ICRIER (Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations) and Chief Editor – AF-TAB; DK Pant, Chief Economist at India Rating Research; A Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd; and Sitikantha Pattanaik, Chief Economist, NABARD. The Decoding the Budget 2024-25 event will take place at Federation House in New Delhi . For those unable to attend the event in person, the discussion will be streamed live. Viewers can access the live stream on: https://thbl.news/BLDB2024. Decoding the Budget 2024-25 is set to be an evening of profound analysis and expert opinions, promising to shed light on the future trajectory of India’s economic policies and their impact on the nation’s growth and development.