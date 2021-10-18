BYJU’S appoints Mukut Deepak as head of business

Scripting a survival
Zee's founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Edtech company BYJU’S has appointed Mukut Deepak as Head of Business to lead its Class 4 to 10 school segment.
In this role, Deepak will be responsible for expanding and leading the flagship business for the Class 4 to 10 segment. Working in conjunction with the product, marketing, and sales teams, Mukut will forecast, build and propose strategies for the growth of his vertical and establish systems and operations to optimise the company’s goals. He will report directly to the Chief Operating Officer of BYJU’S, Mrinal Mohit.
Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, BYJU’S, said, “Mukut’s strong expertise in developing businesses for various corporations will help scale the offerings of brand BYJU’S for classes 4 to 10.”
Commenting on his appointment, Mukut Deepak said, “BYJU’S has taken the transformative power of education to students in every part of the country through its innovative online learning model. The company has grown exponentially in the past couple of years, displaying a promising future in revamping the face of education. I am looking forward to further building and scaling the business and making Byju’s the most preferred after-school destination for students across the country.”
Before joining BYJU’S, Deepak was the Chief Business Development Officer at Tata Sky Limited and a Director for Tata Sky’s Digital venture. A business leader with over two decades of experience in varied sectors, he brings on board his expertise in envisioning and building new-age digital businesses, entrepreneurship, sales, strategy, service excellence, and more.
He has been an entrepreneur twice over, once as a founder of a distribution venture focussed on retailing innovative financial services products called Distribution 2.0 and then as a Director and Head of advisory for a logistics start-up called Thinklink Supply Chain Services.
Deepak spent nearly a decade in management consulting across Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Company working with CEOs and board members across a host of topics. He started his career in the sales and marketing function at Unilever (India). Deepak holds a degree in business administration from IIM-Calcutta, and a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.
