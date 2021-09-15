News

Call to set up integrated vaccine complex at Chengalpattu

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 15, 2021

Lok Sabha member PR Natarajan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting them to give a green signal to the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) in Chengalpattu for the vaccine production against Covid-19.

“IVC has a capacity to produce around 60 million doses per year. It is very essential to utilise the plant capacity to combat the delta variant which is scourging. India HBL (HLL Biotech Ltd) is at present delinked from its parent plant HLL (Hindustan Lifecare Ltd), Thiruvananthapuram is in a ready state to produce vaccine, with a new CEO,” Natarajan said.

“I request your honourable self to intervene and enable the plant to produce vaccine against Covid-19 and ensure the health safeguard of the community,” he further stated.

