Camp K12 raises $12 million in Series A led by Matrix and Elevation Capital

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Edtech start-up Camp K12 has raised $12 million Series A round from Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital.
Camp K12 connects students in the 5-18 age group across the globe with teachers for live, interactive online courses across skills such as coding and English. Students learn one-on-one with private teachers, or in small groups with friends, in Camp K12’s gamified online environments. Outside of class, students continue to interact with classmates across Camp K12’s “LinkedIn for Kids”-like community app featuring real-time multiplayer duels, self-paced quizzes, free workshops, and daily brain development.
Matrix Partner India and SAIF Partners invest ₹28 crore in Camp K12
Camp K12 launched English as its first category beyond coding, with a two-year learning path for every age group, covering foundational elements such as grammar and vocabulary as well as aspirational outcomes such as Creative Writing and Public Speaking.
Going forward, the company will add two new geographies and one new content category, and will deepen its reach in each existing geography via a group class format that in India already accounts for over 25 per cent of revenues. Funds will be used to hire leaders across functions, hyperscale operations and marketing, and to build a world-class engineering and product team.
Coronavirus impact worsens India’s educational divide: UN agency
“We have laid the foundations for a global online school, and we’re ready to scale. My view is that an enduring institution in a crowded market of online schools will not be built through sales & marketing excellence alone, but through differentiated acquisition, engagement, and retention of customers. I believe in the power of community, and in network effects. We have a bold roadmap for social multiplayer experiences for our kids, in class and outside of class, and we’re excited for our users to start experiencing this product as early as next month,” said Anshul Bhagi, Co-Founder, Camp K12.
“We are convinced that there is a massive global market for 21st century skills for kids. We believe that success in this global arena will require a different go-to-market playbook and product than what we’ve seen in the past. Camp K12, with its social, multiplayer online learning platform, has stood out from Day 1 as an innovator in this space,” said Mukul Arora, Partner, Elevation Capital.
Adding to this, Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Matrix India, said, “Over the last 12 months, Camp K12 has built out on its operational excellence and customer delight function across multiple categories, from specialising in coding for the K-12 category they have now further expanded into English with a differentiated curriculum that empowers every child to publish a novel.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...