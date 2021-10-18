Camp K12 raises $12 million in Series A led by Matrix and Elevation Capital

Edtech start-up Camp K12 has raised $12 million Series A round from Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital.

Camp K12 connects students in the 5-18 age group across the globe with teachers for live, interactive online courses across skills such as coding and English. Students learn one-on-one with private teachers, or in small groups with friends, in Camp K12’s gamified online environments. Outside of class, students continue to interact with classmates across Camp K12’s “LinkedIn for Kids”-like community app featuring real-time multiplayer duels, self-paced quizzes, free workshops, and daily brain development.

Focus on English

Camp K12 launched English as its first category beyond coding, with a two-year learning path for every age group, covering foundational elements such as grammar and vocabulary as well as aspirational outcomes such as Creative Writing and Public Speaking.

Going forward, the company will add two new geographies and one new content category, and will deepen its reach in each existing geography via a group class format that in India already accounts for over 25 per cent of revenues. Funds will be used to hire leaders across functions, hyperscale operations and marketing, and to build a world-class engineering and product team.

“We have laid the foundations for a global online school, and we’re ready to scale. My view is that an enduring institution in a crowded market of online schools will not be built through sales & marketing excellence alone, but through differentiated acquisition, engagement, and retention of customers. I believe in the power of community, and in network effects. We have a bold roadmap for social multiplayer experiences for our kids, in class and outside of class, and we’re excited for our users to start experiencing this product as early as next month,” said Anshul Bhagi, Co-Founder, Camp K12.

“We are convinced that there is a massive global market for 21st century skills for kids. We believe that success in this global arena will require a different go-to-market playbook and product than what we’ve seen in the past. Camp K12, with its social, multiplayer online learning platform, has stood out from Day 1 as an innovator in this space,” said Mukul Arora, Partner, Elevation Capital.

Adding to this, Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Matrix India, said, “Over the last 12 months, Camp K12 has built out on its operational excellence and customer delight function across multiple categories, from specialising in coding for the K-12 category they have now further expanded into English with a differentiated curriculum that empowers every child to publish a novel.”