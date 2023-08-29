The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has requested the Central government to set up a laboratory of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Udupi district of Karnataka.

In a letter to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the President of Campco, A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, said Campco, as an organisation dedicated to enhancing the value of farmers’ produce, has a deep admiration for the brilliance and dedication of the scientists who contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3.

He said, stating that the scientists achievements should not only be acknowledged, but also be celebrated. UR Rao, one of the eminent personalities associated with the early days of ISRO, hails from Udupi district in Karnataka and his legacy is an inspiration to all, he added.

“In light of this and as a mark of respect for the numerous scientists from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, who have significantly contributed to Chandrayaan 3, we humbly request your esteemed self to consider the establishment of an ISRO laboratory unit in Udupi district dedicated to space science research. This initiative would not only honour the outstanding achievements of these scientists but also serve as a beacon of inspiration for students and engineers in the region,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are renowned education hubs, and an ISRO laboratory unit would nurture scientific curiosity and innovation in these areas. Redirecting a portion of ISRO’s budget towards the establishment of this laboratory in Udupi district could significantly foster research and development in the field of space science, he said.