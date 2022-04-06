Canadian Jamp Pharma to invest ₹250 cr in Hyderabad facility

Jamp Pharma Corporation, a Canadian generic drugs manufacturer, has commissioned its first overseas centre of excellence at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

The company plans to invest ₹250 crore for the facility and generate 200 jobs locally. It has already invested ₹100 crore in the first phase and hired 80 workers. The second phase would be implemented over the next two years.

The Hyderabad facility will contribute about 25 per cent of Jamp’s total production in phase 1, the company said.

The centre of excellence is designed to manufacture pharmaceutical products as oral solids, powders, topicals, nasal delivery and oral liquids. The company plans to ready another manufacturing facility for nasal sprays within a year.

“This major project would never have been possible without the support and progressive government policies of the Telangana Government,’‘ Louis Pilon, President & CEO, Jamp Pharma Corporation, said in a release. “Jamp is committed to collaborate with the state of Telangana for future growth and activities,’‘ he added.