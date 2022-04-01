Aamir Khan plays a triple role as PharmEasy’s brand ambassador 

Digital healthcare platform PharmEasy has roped in filmstar Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador.

Aamir plays a triple role of the PharmEasy delivery person who pops up in the oddest places and in the craziest manner to tell customers all about the offerings from the platform.

Owned by API Holdings Limited, Pharmeasy hit the deadlines last year when its parent company bought out the promoter of diagnostic chain Thyrocare in a ₹4,546 crore deal. The company is presently in the process of going in for an Initial Public Offering

PharmEasy looks to provide a seamless healthcare experience, a note from the company said, adding that the association with Aamir would help create consumer awareness for healthcare in India.

“Aamir will be seen endorsing the PharmEasy brand via various mediums. TVCs featuring Aamir Khan will also be a part of the IPL campaign 2022. As a face of the brand, he will also accentuate how medicines, diagnostic tests and healthcare products are conveniently available at customers’ fingertips,” a note from Pharmeasy said.