CBDT sacks 15 more taxmen, total number goes up to 64

With Skoda, VW group has teamed up with the right partner
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday said that it has compulsorily retired 15 senior officials. With this total number of tax officials shown the door since June have gone up to 64 in four rounds.
According to sources, these officials are of the rank of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr. CIT), Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT), Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (JCIT), Additional CIT and Assistant CIT ACIT). They have been compulsorily retired under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in the public interest, “due to corruption and other charges and CBI traps.”
It is in line with what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation on August 15 about waging a war against corruption. “Some black sheep in the tax administration may have misused their powers and harassed taxpayers, either by targeting honest assessees or by taking excessive action for minor or procedural violations. We have recently taken the bold step of compulsorily retiring a significant number of tax officials, and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour,” he had said.
According to sources, sacked officials include two Pr. CIT, CIT, JCIT and Additional CIT each , four Assistant CIT and three Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax. These officials have been compulsorily retired with immediate effect.
The Rule 56 covers Group ‘A & B’ officers who entered service before 35 years of age and have attained 50 years of age. A review is carried out on a quarterly basis, including of officials and employees facing serious allegations of corruption. If the review committee finds the allegations to be true, it recommends compulsory retirement and the order is then signed by the President.
Such compulsorily retired officials will be paid a sum equivalent to their pay and allowances for three months, calculated at the same rate at which she/he was drawing immediately before retirement. Such an action is considered as a penalty and the government believes that it will act as a deterrent for others indulging in corruption. At present, the retirement age for tax officials is 60 years. The loss of 10 years of service means loss in terms of the benefits and perks for that period and, more importantly, a lifelong loss of honour.
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
Management reiterates that is not the right thing to do
Partnership will also explore new global frontiers, says Masakazu Yoshimura, MD of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
In the market for a sports car? Wait for the Lexus LC 500h
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The stock of Vedanta jumped 6.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday breaking above a key ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...