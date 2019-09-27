CBDT sacks 15 more taxmen, total number goes up to 64

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday said that it has compulsorily retired 15 senior officials. With this total number of tax officials shown the door since June have gone up to 64 in four rounds.

According to sources, these officials are of the rank of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr. CIT), Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT), Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (JCIT), Additional CIT and Assistant CIT ACIT). They have been compulsorily retired under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in the public interest, “due to corruption and other charges and CBI traps.”

It is in line with what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation on August 15 about waging a war against corruption. “Some black sheep in the tax administration may have misused their powers and harassed taxpayers, either by targeting honest assessees or by taking excessive action for minor or procedural violations. We have recently taken the bold step of compulsorily retiring a significant number of tax officials, and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour,” he had said.

According to sources, sacked officials include two Pr. CIT, CIT, JCIT and Additional CIT each , four Assistant CIT and three Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax. These officials have been compulsorily retired with immediate effect.

The Rule 56 covers Group ‘A & B’ officers who entered service before 35 years of age and have attained 50 years of age. A review is carried out on a quarterly basis, including of officials and employees facing serious allegations of corruption. If the review committee finds the allegations to be true, it recommends compulsory retirement and the order is then signed by the President.

Such compulsorily retired officials will be paid a sum equivalent to their pay and allowances for three months, calculated at the same rate at which she/he was drawing immediately before retirement. Such an action is considered as a penalty and the government believes that it will act as a deterrent for others indulging in corruption. At present, the retirement age for tax officials is 60 years. The loss of 10 years of service means loss in terms of the benefits and perks for that period and, more importantly, a lifelong loss of honour.