The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has banned the import, breeding and sale of 24 breeds of dogs, including pit bull, Rottweiler, terriers, Moscow guard dog, and bandog. Earlier, the department of animal husbandry and dairying had written to State governments and Union territories to prevent the sale and breeding of such dogs.

In an instruction to the heads of field formations, CBIC noted that some “breed of dogs have been identified as ferocious, which are dangerous for human life and shall be prohibited for import, breeding and selling pet dogs and other purposes”.

These breeds (including mixed and cross-breeds) are pit bull, terrier, tosa inu, American Staffordshire terrier, fila Brasileiro, dogo Argentino, American bulldog, boerboel, Kangal, Central Asian shepherd dog (ovcharka), Caucasian shepherd dog (ovcharka), South Russian shepherd dog (ovcharka), tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese tosa and Akit, mastiffs (boerbulls), Rottweiler, Rhodesian ridgeback, wolf dogs, Canario, akbash dog, Moscow guard dog, cane corso, and every dog of the type commonly known as a ban dog (or bandog).

PETA petition

Last week, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had posted on its website that, following its appeal to protect dogs and humans and a writ petition filed in Delhi High Court, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Joint Secretary Dr OP Chaudhary had written to the chief secretaries of all states and Union territories urging the local departments of animal husbandry to ensure that no licences or permissions are issued for the sale, breeding, and keeping of pit bulls and other breeds deliberately bred for aggression and commonly used for illegal fighting and attacks. “Prohibiting the import of such dog breeds has also been recommended by an expert committee of the department of animal husbandry and dairying formed under the chairpersonship of the commissioner of animal husbandry,” the communication said.

CBIC acknowledged it has received a letter from the department of animal husbandry and dairying and that it was acting accordingly. “It is requested that necessary action may be taken to sensitise officers under your jurisdiction with respect to ban on import of above breed of dogs,” its instruction note said.

Dog bite incidents

The action follows several reports of dog bites by pets such as pit bulls and strays. Government data currently offers no breakup of pets and strays involved in dog bites. In a response to Rajya Sabha in December, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that incidents of dog bites in India surged over 26.5 per cent in 2023 to 27.6 lakhs.

To step up the surveillance of dog bite incidents and rabies cases, the Centre has asked States to record bites by strays and pets separately. In an order on March 7, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) directed states to provide quality data on animal bites from all public health centres, community health centres, district hospitals and tertiary care facilities with the inclusion of specific details of dog bites caused by pets and strays.

