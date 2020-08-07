News

CBRE South Asia wins consultancy mandate for ‘Concept City’ at Anantapuram

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on August 07, 2020 Published on August 07, 2020

CBRE South Asia Private Limited has won a mandate from the Andhra Pradesh government to draft a conceptual plan, feasibility report, business strategy, financial model and implementation structure for development of a ‘Concept City’ at Anantapuram.

CBRE South Asia emerged as the top scorer on technical and financial matrixes in a tender issued by the State government to hire a consultant for development of the Concept City at Anantapuram, an official said.

The State government has also sanctioned ₹84,85,860 to take up the work.

The government of Andhra Pradesh is ushering in a new development paradigm in the State by envisaging a state-of-the art integrated mixed-use development model called ‘Concept Cities’.

The government announced the launch of a Concept City in Anantapur, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam with a vision to develop the Concept Cities as first of its kind model and modern city with state-of-the-art world class amenities and facilities with ‘walk-to-work’ concept and self-sustaining model, which is not only unique but also futuristic in nature to address the future next-gen lifestyle and business needs. As part of the plan, it was proposed to develop the Concept City at Anantapuram, the official added.

Andhra Pradesh
