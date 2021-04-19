Centre asks States to prevent hoarding, ensure availability of essential items

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The Department of Consumer Affairs has asked all States and UTs to demonstrate zero tolerance for hoarders to ensure adequate availability of essential commodities during curfews or lockdown imposed due to the pandemic.
The Principal Secretaries of the Department of Food and Consumer Affairs of the States/UT, Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution reviewed the availability and price situation of essential commodities across the country.
The arrivals as well as prices of the essential commodities in different mandis/market yards of the States were also shared with the States/UTs, an official statement added.
“It was also discussed that prices of the essential supplies including food items/drugs, hygiene products and essential services are not increased and they are available at fair prices,” the official statement added.
The Ministry has also advised State governments to constitute joint teams of food and civil supplies, legal metrology controllers, food safety, health and the Police for effective surveillance and enforcement to avoid demand and supply mismatch.
During the meeting it was emphasised that the States/ UTs administration is empowered to act against unscrupulous traders and hoarders, the official statement added.
