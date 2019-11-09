Certain premises of Ayodhya verdict questionable: CPI(M)

My Five: Anshu Sharma
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
The Left parties said certain premises of the Ayodhya judgment of the Supreme Court are questionable. The parties urged that there should be no provocative acts using the judgment, which will disrupt communal harmony.
The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) said by this order, the five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has sought to end the dispute, which has been “utilised by the communal forces” and resulted in large-scale violence and loss of lives. “The CPI(M) has always maintained that the issue should be resolved by a judicial verdict if a negotiated settlement was not possible. While this judgment has provided a judicial resolution to this fractious issue there are certain premises of the judgment which are questionable,” a statement by the CPI(M) said.
It noted that the Court judgment has itself stated that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 was a violation of law. “This was a criminal act and an assault on the secular principle. The cases pertaining to the demolition should be expedited and the guilty punished. The Court has also appreciated the 1991 Places of Religious Worship Act. Adherence to this law should ensure that no such disputes on religious places are again raised and utilised,” the statement said.
The CPI said the verdict marks an end to a legal battle going on for decades. “While upholding that all faiths are equal, the Apex Court has delivered this reconciliatory judgment. This should be seen in the larger perspective of ethics, justice and secularism. This should not be seen as a victory to any party or litigant and in the prevailing situation nobody should resort to any provocation,” the CPI national secretariat said.
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Infusion of Rs 9,300 crore by LIC and government has helped absorb provisions and improve capital ratios
Bank of Baroda, after the merger with Vijaya and Dena Bank, continues to witness pressure on profitability and ...
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...