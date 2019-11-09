Certain premises of Ayodhya verdict questionable: CPI(M)

The Left parties said certain premises of the Ayodhya judgment of the Supreme Court are questionable. The parties urged that there should be no provocative acts using the judgment, which will disrupt communal harmony.

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) said by this order, the five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has sought to end the dispute, which has been “utilised by the communal forces” and resulted in large-scale violence and loss of lives. “The CPI(M) has always maintained that the issue should be resolved by a judicial verdict if a negotiated settlement was not possible. While this judgment has provided a judicial resolution to this fractious issue there are certain premises of the judgment which are questionable,” a statement by the CPI(M) said.

It noted that the Court judgment has itself stated that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 was a violation of law. “This was a criminal act and an assault on the secular principle. The cases pertaining to the demolition should be expedited and the guilty punished. The Court has also appreciated the 1991 Places of Religious Worship Act. Adherence to this law should ensure that no such disputes on religious places are again raised and utilised,” the statement said.

The CPI said the verdict marks an end to a legal battle going on for decades. “While upholding that all faiths are equal, the Apex Court has delivered this reconciliatory judgment. This should be seen in the larger perspective of ethics, justice and secularism. This should not be seen as a victory to any party or litigant and in the prevailing situation nobody should resort to any provocation,” the CPI national secretariat said.