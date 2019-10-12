CFO’s Reading List

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Did you miss all the key corporate and financial stories this week because you took a Puja break? Here’s a curated reading list of BL’s most important stories under these heads to help you catch up.
Even as the Indian manufacturing and agricultural sectors have been petitioning the Centre not to sign the RCEP, the Commerce Minister is hoping to win benefits for India’s services sector from other RCEP partners.
Here’s the inside track on what India is likely to seek at the key trade negotiations with other ASEAN members at Bangkok this coming week.
Goyal to stress on safeguards against import surges, better services deal at RCEP meet
New compliance headaches are around the corner for companies whose suppliers aren’t prompt with their GST return filings. Worried about GST collections undershooting this year, the Centre is seeking to limit the input credit claimed under GST in case of mismatches between GSTR1, GSTR2A and GSTR 3B.
Rules for input tax credit tweaked
And more such measures may be in the offing with a new panel to look into falling GST mop ups.
GST Council sets up panel to augment collections, improve administration
After much coaxing and cajoling, banks are beginning to pass on the MPC’s rate cuts more promptly to borrowers with many PSBs announcing cuts in their MCLR and repo-linked lending rates this week
Repo-linked rates, MCLR cut by PSBs
Spooked by recent RBI data on evaporating credit flow to the commercial sector in India, the FM has promised to do more for NBFC liquidity and plans to meet PSU bankers on October 14.
FM to hold review meeting with public sector banks on Oct 14
Hurt by bankers’ risk aversion back home, many Indian companies are ramping up ECB borrowings for their working capital needs, taking advantage of RBI’s relaxations in end-use a few months ago.
India Inc increasingly looks abroad for funds
The CBDT’s latest data showed that the number of crorepati IT payers in India has grown 20 per cent and is now nudging the 1 lakh mark.
Number of crorepati taxpayers up 20%
Here’s a mini-stimulus no one expected. The rate of DA for government employees and pensioners is set to go up from 12 per cent to 17 per cent with retrospective effect from July 1 2019. This also means that government staff will get lumpsum payments in the form of three months’ arrears on the DA. While one may be intrigued by the higher DA at a time when CPI inflation is so low, the Government claims this hike is in line with the 7 th Pay Commission formula.
DA for Central govt employees/pensioners to go up by 5%
The inside story of how the Ranbaxy brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh came to figure on the EOW radar.
How Singh brothers Shivinder and Malvinder lost their fortune
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
The Indian indices are witnessing high volatility in today’s session. The indices initially rallied following ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...