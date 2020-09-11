Chef Sanjeev Kapoor launches KitFresh Meal Kits on Amazon India

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor announced the launch of KitFresh Meal Kits in Bengaluru on Amazon India under his newly founded venture, KSK Food. The ready-to-cook KitFresh Meal Kits consist of ingredients put together by Kapoor to help customers recreate some of his most iconic recipes from the comfort and safety of their home.

Customers in Bengaluru can choose from a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes such as dum biryani, Burmese khow suey, Red Thai Curry with Rice and Chettinad Curry with whole-wheat parotas. Each meal kit contains fresh ingredients in pre-measured quantities that are hygienically packed in a certified facility. Customers will also receive a 1-page recipe guide designed with simple and specific instructions to help even non-cooks spin up delicious gourmet dishes serving two people in 30-45 minutes.

Alternatively, users of Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Alexa built-in devices can ask Alexa for audio cook-along recipes, powered by Klovechef, by simply saying, “Alexa, I want to cook KitFresh Veg Dum Biryani”.

KitFresh meal kits promise a hassle-free and enjoyable cooking experience by taking care of the tedious parts of the prepping process, such as cutting vegetables and searching for different ingredients, and lets customers enjoy the satisfying and rewarding parts of the cook. All the required ingredients are provided in the right portions in the meal kit, eliminating the requirement to search for different ingredients or for dealing with excess quantities or wastage.

The KitFresh meal kits are priced from ₹250 to ₹400 and are available on Amazon Fresh, or Amazon Food on Amazon.in app.

“With KitFresh meal kits, customers can experience specially designed recipes by world renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and recreate and enjoy some of his finest dishes at the comfort of their own homes. KitFresh meal kits use high quality ingredients and help customers save time and cook their favourite gourmet dishes at home” said Sameer Khetarpal, Director – Category Management, Amazon India.

“We understand that in these unprecedented times, people miss their favourite dishes and seek variety in their daily meals. The KitFresh meals are especially designed to offer a gourmet food experience without having to worry about going out and searching for all the ingredients. Customers can choose from four of my all-time favourite recipes and look forward to more such delectable dishes that will offer the best of Indian and world cuisine at home. We do the prep; you be the chef,” said chef Sanjeev Kapoor.