Chemists and druggists body calls for boycott of e-pharmacy biz

A national grouping of chemists and druggists in the country has urged people to boycott medicines sold online, even as two retail giants Amazon and Reliance have got into the e-pharmacy business.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the All India Organisation of Chemical and Druggists (AIOCD) appealed to the government to save the livelihood of 3.6 crore people directly or indirectly associated with the industry.

“The medicine dealers, pharmacists and chemists of our country are taking care of their business by their own capital, following the Drug Act, pharmacy laws and other laws of the country. Our 8.5 lakh chemists and pharmacists are feeding 50 lakh members of their families and about 50 lakh employees and 2.5 crore family members. We have proved our commitment to the people as custodians of health and protectors of public health in the past and during this pandemic also,” the AIOCD said in the statement.

During a video conference on March 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed AIOCD President J S Shinde to ensure the availability of medicines in every nook and corner of the country during the lockdown. The 8.5 lakh members of the organisation had kept their commitment, like other corona warriors, it said. This is despite the fact that the government did not positively respond to AIOCD’s request to give insurance cover to chemists and their employees.

It implored people to to boycott online purchase of medicines to save neighbourhood pharmacists and said the dream of self-dependence will come true only when neighbourhood shopkeepers become strong.