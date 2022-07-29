Chennai and Bengaluru round of Cerebration Quiz to be held on July 31

BusinessLine is back with the 19th edition of Cerebration Quiz 2022, one of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships. The Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.

The winners will take home prize money worth ₹1.5 lakh (1st prize ₹75,000, 2nd prize ₹50,000, 3rd prize ₹25,000). The preliminary round was held from July 11 to 22 to shortlist the top six from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, and it witnessed more than 6,000 participants.

Bengaluru and Chennai regional rounds will happen on July 31 at 4 pm.

Participants for the regional round

Participants for Bengaluru regional round include Sethu Madhavan and Rabi Sankar Saha (Capgemini); Anand Babu (EY); Krishnan Muralidhar (Alstom India); Aditya Morarka (Razorpay); and Janishar Imam (SAIL).

Participants for Chennai regional round are Jayakanthan R (TCS); Preetham Upadhya (Barclays); Ramesh Natarajan (Freshworks); Arun Kandikonda (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited); Kartik Ramadas (Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited); Swagato Mukherjee (Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai).

Quiz enthusiasts can log in to the following link to watch the Bengaluru round (https://bit.ly/BLQBLR) and the Chennai round (https://bit.ly/BLQCHN).

Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event, which is powered by ManageEngine. Parker is the writing instrument partner and Greyon Cosmetics is the Associate partner.

One winner from the Bengaluru and Chennai rounds will qualify for the grand finale for the coveted title in Mumbai.