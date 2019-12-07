Chennai and Tamil Nadu weather forecast: Saturday, December 7

Vanakkam! The satellite pictures this Saturday morning were a sight to behold! The 8.30 am pictures showed rain clouds from late-in-the-season North-East Monsoon activity hovering over and around Chennai city. They were distributed right from the North, from Gudur, Srikalahasthi, and Ponneri, to Mamallapuram in the South, with backup thunderstorms looking in from over the Bay of Bengal waters to the South-East.

Clouds were also seen approaching Tharangambadi, Karaikal, Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam and into the Palk Strait around Rameshwaram, with a lone streak of rain showers maintaining a track from Puttalam in North-West Sri Lanka past the Gulf of Mannar towards the North of Tuticorin. Kalugumalai, to the North-West of Kovilpatti also saw rain clouds descending.

In fact, the Gulf of Mannar, which separates India from Sri Lanka, was buzzing with cloudy and rainy weather with a thunderstorm lording it over the Wilpattu National Park in Sri Lanka with a tail extending into Rameshwaram and further heading back to the North-West of Sri Lanka.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi, said this morning that a low-pressure area has formed in the immediate neighbourhood to the West and North-West as a trough in the easterlies had settled into position over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

Chennai: 50 per cent chance of rain

International models saw considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers for Chennai city into the day today (Saturday). Winds will be north-easterly at 10-15 km/hr with a day-time maximum of 28 degrees Celsius with chances of rain assessed at 50 per cent. It will continue to be cloudy with occasional showers into the evening and night.

The temperature may dip to a low of 25 degrees Celsius with winds east-north-easterly and chances of rain maintained at 50 per cent. Chennai International Airport (MAA/VOMM) saw overcast to drizzling conditions with the temperature reading at 25 degrees Celsius and winds north-westerly.

Puducherry and other cities in Tamil Nadu

At Puducherry, it should mostly be cloudy with scattered thunderstorms into the day with a 30 per cent chance of rain upgraded to 50 per cent into the evening/night under cloudy conditions. Salem may see increasing showers (40 per cent chance) under partly cloudy conditions during the day with a revised 40 per cent chance as early showers take over into the evening.

It will be mostly cloudy at Coimbatore, with a 50 per cent chance of evening showers; mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms (60 per cent) at Coimbatore; a much higher probability (80 per cent) of rain as we head into the South at Madurai and scattered thunderstorms (50 per cent) into the night; and almost similar weather further South over Tuticorin.

After patiently waiting for days, Chennai’s bloggers and Twitterati welcomed the favourable turnaround in weather:

Mind wants heavy #Rains. Heart does not want. Stray near our house has just yielded her first litter. Mother's instinct has given a decent protection against light Rains. Storms moving roughly West to East so Northern suburbs could receive heavier spells. #chennairains#COMK pic.twitter.com/lKsUNtXxUK — ChennaiRains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) December 7, 2019

In a few more minutes , most parts of Core #Chennai city would get a brisk spell of rains. It will be heavy for 5 to 15 minutes max and would stop.#Chennai #chennairain #chennairains #chennaiweather pic.twitter.com/YOQwNRXZiF — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) December 7, 2019