Chennai-based Adhyas Software launches platform to digitise retail optical stores

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Chennai-based Adhyas Software on Monday launched ‘OIC’ an end-to-end digital platform for the optical industry. The app, which comes with a suite of services, aims to digitally connect the entire value chain of the optical industry including OEMs, brands, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and the end-consumers.
“We are trying to digitise retailers whether it is their inventory buying pattern or store management or customer communication in terms of CRM and POS, we are providing all that as a package,” Vasan S, Founder CEO, OIC told BusinessLine.
“Most optical brands are based out of Kolkata or Mumbai. If a person from Kanyakumari or Nagercoil wants to buy a branded product, it is very difficult because brands don’t go beyond Tier-2 cities. We have built this for brands to reach the retailers in such locations,” he added.
Vasan estimates the Indian optical industry at about ₹40,000 crore with over 2.5 lakh standalone retail optical stores. Chennai has 4,000 standalone retail stores while Tamil Nadu has around 15,000.
“We are planning to acquire 4,000 retailers across the south in the current financial year. We have already launched OIC in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and today we have launched in Chennai,” he added.
OIC has developed multi-channel CRM, online marketplace and PoS system to help retailers digitise their trade. Its Digital Inventory Management with virtual inventories also helps retailers to improve rotations and cash flows.
As part of the package, OIC will also help retailers to get their personalised website with branding and digital marketing options to improve walk-ins. The platform also allows manufacturers and wholesalers to discover B2B customers and expand their reach. Brands can also leverage the network to digitally push promotions, offers and targeted advertising.
“If you step into any standalone optical store, the process is extremely manual. They don’t know where to start,” Vasan said, adding, “From photo shoots for the entire product range website display to billing solutions and CRM solutions, we are going to offer entire digital solutions to the retail stores.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...