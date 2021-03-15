Chennai-based Adhyas Software launches platform to digitise retail optical stores

Chennai-based Adhyas Software on Monday launched ‘OIC’ an end-to-end digital platform for the optical industry. The app, which comes with a suite of services, aims to digitally connect the entire value chain of the optical industry including OEMs, brands, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and the end-consumers.

“We are trying to digitise retailers whether it is their inventory buying pattern or store management or customer communication in terms of CRM and POS, we are providing all that as a package,” Vasan S, Founder CEO, OIC told BusinessLine.

“Most optical brands are based out of Kolkata or Mumbai. If a person from Kanyakumari or Nagercoil wants to buy a branded product, it is very difficult because brands don’t go beyond Tier-2 cities. We have built this for brands to reach the retailers in such locations,” he added.

Vasan estimates the Indian optical industry at about ₹40,000 crore with over 2.5 lakh standalone retail optical stores. Chennai has 4,000 standalone retail stores while Tamil Nadu has around 15,000.

“We are planning to acquire 4,000 retailers across the south in the current financial year. We have already launched OIC in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and today we have launched in Chennai,” he added.

Digitising trade

OIC has developed multi-channel CRM, online marketplace and PoS system to help retailers digitise their trade. Its Digital Inventory Management with virtual inventories also helps retailers to improve rotations and cash flows.

As part of the package, OIC will also help retailers to get their personalised website with branding and digital marketing options to improve walk-ins. The platform also allows manufacturers and wholesalers to discover B2B customers and expand their reach. Brands can also leverage the network to digitally push promotions, offers and targeted advertising.

“If you step into any standalone optical store, the process is extremely manual. They don’t know where to start,” Vasan said, adding, “From photo shoots for the entire product range website display to billing solutions and CRM solutions, we are going to offer entire digital solutions to the retail stores.”