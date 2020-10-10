China claims Covid-19 broke out in various parts of the world

Let eye-health not remain a ‘Cinderella’ subject, post Covid-19
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
China claimed on Friday that the novel coronavirus outbreak had erupted in various parts of the world. However, it was the only country to have reported and acted first, as per media reports.
Rejecting the claims made by the US on the origination of the virus in China’s Wuhan lab, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, in a media briefing, said: “The coronavirus is a new kind of virus as more and more facts emerge as reports reveal.”
She added: “We all know that the epidemic broke out in various places in the world at the end of last year, while China was the first to report the outbreak, identified the pathogen and shared the genome sequence with the world.”
The statement came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged that China’s Communist Party had made the coronavirus pandemic worse by covering it up.
This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave Beijing a list of global experts to be part of the international investigation team that will probe the origin of the virus in China. The multilateral organization is awaiting China’s approval to begin the investigation, as per previous reports.
Meanwhile, the deadly virus has infected more than 36 million people and killed more than one million people across the world, as per the John Hopkins Resource Centre dashboard.
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The new option gives proceeds of all FDs as a lump sum when their terms end
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...