CII-Mangaluru launches ‘InUnity’ initiative to nurture young entrepreneurs

The Mangaluru chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in association with other stakeholders, has launched ‘InUnity’ programme bringing educational institutes, stakeholders of the community, and industry mentors to nurture the youth of Mangaluru to be budding entrepreneurs.

Jeevan Saldanha, Chairman of CII-Mangaluru, said that six talent selection bootcamps of ‘InUnity’ saw 569 registrations overall with the total participation of 181 students from different educational institutions in Mangaluru. A total of 29 ideas were submitted for the design challenge, which were evaluated and interviewed by the jury for the final selection. After the successful completion of the talent selection bootcamp, 51 students have been shortlisted.

He said the shortlisted students will be mentored and trained by the industry mentors in the next four months under the ‘InUnity’ initiative.

As a part of the initiative, the ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset Programme’ (EMP) was held on Wednesday as a pilot project this year. He said it will be continued at a large scale next year. It will be extended to other regions in Karnataka and India in the coming years.

“We hope this programme will succeed in creating an entrepreneurial mindset in the students and give them the necessary skills to become successful entrepreneurs by teaching them the nuances of business and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Syngenta Foundation India has been on-boarded to ‘InUnity’ and will initially bring in a set of problem statements relating to agronomy, following which the mentors within the sector will be introduced to the EMP candidates, he said.

The Mangaluru-based College of Fisheries and the Department of Fisheries have partnered with ‘InUnity’ to introduce challenges within the fisheries sector for the candidates to address with the assistance of stakeholders from the institutions as well as associations.

He said that Krishi Vijnan Kendra of Dakshina Kannada has joined hands with ‘InUnity’ to bring in a set of problem statements from the agriculture sector.

The CII-Mangaluru Industry Institute Academia panel, the Shine Foundation, and the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), are the partners in the InUnity’ initiative.