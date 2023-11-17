Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will soon submit a white paper discussing measures and policy interventions required to enable the growth of some select sectors in Tamil Nadu for the next two decades, said Srivats Ram, Vice-Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu.

CII in partnership with Guidance Tamil Nadu launched the policy action dialogues for some 9-10 sectors where policy interventions would be suggested to address the issues and challenges.

Objectives

A survey looks at not just traditional industries, but also new and emerging sectors. The objective is to enhance competitiveness and ease of doing business in the State through feedback from across key sectors. One of the key aspects of this study is to get information on infrastructure-related aspects of each of these industries.

“We hope to complete this survey in the next 3 months and to prepare a paper, which will be submitted to relevant departments in the State and the Centre, he said while addressing the inaugural session of the CII Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Summit 2023, which was presided over by L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

As the State’s industrialisation is spread across 9 districts, infrastructure has to come up in other than Chennai, which will anyway get it. The State needs to focus on more distributed infrastructure, said Ram.

Earlier, Murugan highlighted the various infrastructure projects across road, rail, port, airport housing, etc undertaken by the Centre and said the increasing social infrastructure was the main pillar of the country’s development.

He added that Tamil Nadu immensely benefitted from several schemes such as PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks scheme, Housing for All, Defence corridor, Development of ports and National Highways, and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Discussing the need for rapid development in infrastructure, Rukmini Thiagarajan, Convenor - CII Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Panel pointed out that metro networks would have a 30-40-year impact on urban connectivity. The metro networks will form the lifelines of urban connectivity in Indian cities in the future.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit