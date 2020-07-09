News

Close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey killed: UP police

PTI Kanpur | Updated on July 09, 2020 Published on July 09, 2020

A close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey was killed while he was trying to flee from police custody on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Kartikeya alias Prabhat, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he tried to flee from police custody, he added.

Kartikeya snatched the pistol of a policeman and opened fire at the STF personnel accompanying him, injuring two of them, the ADG said.

In the retaliatory firing, Kartikeya sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the officer said.

Published on July 09, 2020
Uttar Pradesh
criminal
crime, law and justice
