The present DMK government, headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, during its 33 months in power has attracted investments worth ₹8.65 lakh crore through various MoUs, says a government release., It has generated employment for around 30 lakh people, says the release.

The release said the investment has come in four phases. The first phase involved holding investor meets in Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi where investments worth ₹1.90 lakh crore was generated, thereby creating employment for 2,80,600 people and the second phase generated investments worth ₹7,441 crore as a result of the Chief Minister undertaking trips to the Middle East, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

The third phase involved holding the Global Investors Meet held in Chennai in January in which investment worth ₹6.64-lakh crore was generated, thereby creating direct employment for 14,54,712 people and indirect employment for 12,35,945 people for a total of 26,90,657 jobs, the release said.

An investment of ₹3,440 crore was generated during the recent trip to Spain by Chief Minister Stalin. Industry Minister TRB Rajaa and Guidance Tamil Nadu CEO V Vishnu were also part of the delegation, the release said.