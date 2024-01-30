Spain-based leading global sanitaryware and bathroom solutions brand ROCA has proposed to invest ₹400 crore to expand its operations in Tamil Nadu.

This announcement follows a meeting of the company’s management with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his delegation in Madrid, Spain. Carlos Velazquez, ROCA Global Director and K Nirmal Kumar, Managing Director of Roca India, among others, met the delegation.

The proposed investments will be made in the pipes and fittings factory in Chennai, capacity ramp-up at the Perundurai unit and also in the global plastics research centre in Sriperumputhur.

“ROCA India has committed to invest further in process automation to export products to Europe and Australia, capacity expansion in pipes and fittings and upgrade the Sanitaryware and Plastics Technical Centre to world standards in Tamil Nādu, said K Nirmal Kumar, Managing Director, ROCA India.

“In India efforts are on modernising factories in line with a steep reduction in CO2 emission. In India, 7 out of 9 factories of ROCA are partially powered by Solar energy ensuring Green and sustainable energy,” said Velazquez.

Roca India’s products are sold under the brand names Laufen, Roca, Parryware and Johnson Pedder. The company has 9 factories in India out of which 4 factories are in Tamil Nadu - Ranipet, Perundurai, Sriperumbudur and Irungatukottai.

This family-owned group is the market leader in Europe, Latin America, and India. It also has a strong presence in Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and North America.