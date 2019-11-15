New Maha govt to focus on agri distress

Crocheting to bring comfort to cancer survivors
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra will be agriculture and rural economy-centric.
The CMP will be approved by this weekend by top leaders of the three parties, including Sharad Pawar, the architect of the alliance, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray.
A source, who is aware of the contents of the draft, told BusinessLine that the major promise is going to be a complete farm loan waiver. “Maharashtra farmers are in huge debt crisis. The drought and the floods that followed have worsened the situation. The debt waiver will be complete and will help each and every farmer of the State,” the leader said. The new government will also reorganise the crop insurance scheme.
Another big promise will be a 50 per cent increase in the minimum support price of all crops. “Our government will try to implement, step by step, the MS Swaminathan formula of MSP, which will be at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production,” the leader added.
He said the CMP also has measures to address the rural distress. “Increasing the purchasing capacity of rural households is a major challenge before us, particularly at a time of economic slowdown,” the leader said, and claimed that loan waivers and increased MSP will improve the rural economy in the State.
Another major announcement that is likely to come up is a scheme for addressing rural unemployment. The leader said previous Congress-NCP Governments have played a very effective role in addressing the scenario by introducing job guarantee schemes much before to the national scheme, the MGNREGA. “We know how to address this issue. We have had measures in the past which helped the farmers and agriculture workers and even the educated youth in villages. The new scheme will be a model for the entire country,” the leader claimed.
He added that the new Government will also make efforts to address the woes of the manufacturing and services sectors too. “The leaders will finalise the proposals to ease the problems of industries. Addressing rural economy will eventually help the major industries,” the leader claimed.
Pawar is scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday. Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Pawar said the three parties want to form a stable government which will be development-oriented. “There is no possibility of mid-term polls. This government will be formed and it will complete five years. We all will ensure this government runs for five years,”
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
After a long drawn battle that has lasted for over 800 days, the Essar Steel saga has finally come to an end ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note and continue to hover in green, gaining ...
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...