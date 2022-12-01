An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III squadron has been commissioned in Chennai, which is expected to boost the abilities to man security-sensitive waters off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh region.

So far, the Coast Guard (CG) has 16 ALH Mk-III bought from manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) which are being used for diversified roles including maritime surveillance, search and rescue, and evacuation at Porbandar, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi, and Chennai. Since induction, the squadron has flown over 430 hours and conducted numerous operational missions, with four of them deployed in Chennai alone. The CG placed orders to purchase nine more ALH Mk-III choppers from HAL last month.

Towards self-reliance

The 840 Squadron was commissioned by Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania at ICG Air Station, Chennai on Wednesday. The commissioning of the squadron is indicative of the leap towards self-reliance in the field of helicopter manufacturing, and is in line with the government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The ALH Mk-III helicopters feature state-of-the-art equipment including advanced radar as well as Electro optical sensors, Shakti engines, full glass cockpit, high-intensity searchlight, advanced communication systems, automatic identification system as well as search-and-rescue homer. This feature enables the helicopter to undertake maritime reconnaissance as well as carry out search and rescue at extended ranges while operating from ships, both by day and night.

The aircraft has the ability to switch roles from an offensive platform with heavy machine gun to that of a benign one carrying a medical intensive care unit, to facilitate the transfer of critically ill patients. A total of 16 ALH Mk-III aircraft have been inducted into the Indian Coast Guard in a phased manner and four of these aircraft are positioned in Chennai. Since induction, the squadron has flown over 430 hours and conducted numerous operational missions.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit