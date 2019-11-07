Coffee Meet up with start-ups in Hubballi

Karnataka government’s Start-up cell, Karnataka Department of ITBT in partnership with Deshpande Startups had a ‘Coffee Meet up and Interaction with Start-ups’ in Hubballi in North Karnataka.

The interaction is to orient start-ups about State government’s Start-up Policy. The meeting had 150 start-ups from North Karnataka who were engaged in discussion and learning on the various benefits available. The programme also had 15 start-up enablers, members from University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS) Dharwad and other educational institutes. BV Sathyanarayana, Deputy Head, Startup Cell Karnataka addressed the gathering. A panel discussion with Ram Subramanian, Tapplent; Vivek Punekar, Startup Advisor: and CM Patil, CEO of Deshpande Startups was also organised.