News

Coffee Meet up with start-ups in Hubballi

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 07, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

Karnataka government’s Start-up cell, Karnataka Department of ITBT in partnership with Deshpande Startups had a ‘Coffee Meet up and Interaction with Start-ups’ in Hubballi in North Karnataka.

The interaction is to orient start-ups about State government’s Start-up Policy. The meeting had 150 start-ups from North Karnataka who were engaged in discussion and learning on the various benefits available. The programme also had 15 start-up enablers, members from University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS) Dharwad and other educational institutes. BV Sathyanarayana, Deputy Head, Startup Cell Karnataka addressed the gathering. A panel discussion with Ram Subramanian, Tapplent; Vivek Punekar, Startup Advisor: and CM Patil, CEO of Deshpande Startups was also organised.

Published on November 07, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Shubhankar Sharma fight back to 1-under 71; favourite Rose sixth in Turkey