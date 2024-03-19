Cognizant is advancing the application of generative AI (gen AI) technology with the NVIDIA BioNeMo platform to solve complex challenges of drug discovery in the life sciences industry such as improving productivity in the development process and increasing the speed at which new, life-saving treatments can be brought to market.

Traditional drug discovery methodologies are process-intensive and require the analysis of vast repositories of scientific literature and clinical data in order to reveal relevant insights. Moreover, traditional methods are burdened with high costs and long development lifecycles with a high rate of failure. By leveraging gen AI technologies, clinical researchers can rapidly sift through extensive datasets, more accurately predict interactions between drug compounds and create new, viable drug development pathways, says a Cognizant release.

Cognizant collaborates with leading global firms in pharmaceuticals, biotech and medical devices, covering the entire life sciences value chain from R&D to digital health. This work contributes to the industry’s ability to enhance science, improve patient outcomes and increase business value, by enabling a patient-centric approach and better interactions with healthcare professionals. Cognizant’s life sciences offerings support more than 120 global manufacturing lines and more than 18 million patients with medical device company products.