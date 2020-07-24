News

Coimbatore district lockdown to start hours ahead of Sunday lockdown

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on July 24, 2020 Published on July 24, 2020

Business establishments, grocery/kirana stores, farmers market, flower bazaar, fish market and wine shops in the district are expected to come to a grinding halt between 5 pm Saturday (July 25) and 6 am Monday (July 27).

The call for a complete lockdown is in the wake of rising incidences of Covid-19 positive cases in Coimbatore, the past week.

District Collector K Rajamani, while stating that the district has been observing complete lockdown every Sunday (in July) in response to the call given by the State Government said that it would start a couple of hours ahead this week .

However, essential services such as milk supply, power and medical emergencies would not be disrupted, he said adding “the law enforcement authorities would take stringent action against those that defy the call”.

