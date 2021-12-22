Cold wave conditions to abate in North as western disturbances troop in

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Cold wave conditions are expected to abate in most parts of North-West and Central India, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall expected in the plains and snowfall in the hills as weather-altering warm western disturbances troop in from across the border and reverse wind directions.
But cold wave conditions may persist in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during the next two days and over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Saurashtra, Kutch, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of West Bengal until tomorrow (Thursday) morning, before abating thereafter.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has located a fresh western disturbance over North Pakistan and its neighbourhood this (Wednesday) morning. It will trigger isolated rainfall/ snowfall over the hills in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Thereafter, two more western disturbances are expected to arrive in quick succession on Friday and Sunday, likely extending the respite from cold wave conditions. So, night temperatures may go up by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of North-West and Central India for four days from Wednesday.
Light to moderate scattered/ fairly widespread rainfall/ snowfall is forecast over the hills of North-West India from Friday to Wednesday next (December 29). Isolated heavy falls are likely over the Kashmir region and Himachal Pradesh on Monday (December 27).
Light to moderate isolated/ scattered rainfall is likely over the adjoining plains of North-West India from Sunday to Wednesday, marking the first instance of organised showers during what meteorologists expect will be a lean winter season under the influence of a creeping La Niña in the Central Pacific.
Dense fog is likely during the morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab and Haryana from Thursday to Sunday, and over West Rajasthan from Friday to Sunday, the IMD said.
Towards the East, no significant change is indicated in minimum (night) temperatures over most parts during the next two days, but may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter. This is because incoming western disturbances will take time to travel East from North-West and Central India.
Light to moderate isolated/ scattered rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until Monday, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning forecast today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday). Isolated hailstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh on both these days, and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur on Wednesday.
