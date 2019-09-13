News

Concor to run services from Chennai Port to Tondiarpet ICD

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

Container Corporation of India (Concor) will begin train services from the Chennai Port to its inland container depot (ICD) located at Tondiarpet from September 16, the state-run rail hauler of containers said in a trade notice on Thursday.

The rail freight for moving laden containers between Chennai Port and Tondiarpet ICD has been set at ₹2,100 for a twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) and ₹3,300 for a forty-foot equivalent unit (FEU), the company said.

The move follows a Railway Ministry decision to introduce round-trip based rate scheme for ultra-short lead (up to 50 km) container movements — both EXIM and domestic — from September 15, to attract this segment to rail from road.

From Tondiarpet ICD, Concor will haul the containers to customers in the hinterland on the daily service it runs to its flagship ICD at Tughlakabad near Delhi, weekly service to Balasore (Odisha) and fortnightly service to Shalimar (West Bengal).

