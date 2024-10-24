“The broad consensus achieved by India and China to resolve their differences in certain areas along the LAC is proof that continuous dialogue brings solutions,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, four days after the announcedment of a breakthrough on resuming patrolling at the border – suspended four years ago following the Galwan face-off in Eastern Ladakh.

Singh hailed the agreement as a “significant development” that underscored the “power of engaging in continuous dialogue for resolving” complex border issues, while speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, organised by the Indian Army.

Restoring normalcy

“India and China have been involved in talks both at the diplomatic and military levels to resolve their differences in certain areas along the LAC. A broad consensus has been achieved to restore the ground situation based on the principles of equal and mutual security. The consensus achieved includes patrolling and grazing in the traditional areas. This is the power of engaging in continuous dialogue because sooner or later solutions will emerge...,” the Union Minister said.

The agreement reached between India and China on patrolling arrangements along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh pertains to the areas of Depsang plains and Demchok.

“Since then (last agreement was reached in 2022), we had been involved in trying to find a resolution for pending issues in the balance areas along the Line of Actual Control,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing, referring to Depsang plains and Demchok.

BRIC by brick

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit at Kazan, Russia, and endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at a briefing in Beijing, as per an agency report, that the two leaders have agreed to “make good use of the Special Representatives mechanism on the China-India boundary question, ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas, find a fair and reasonable settlement, step up communication and cooperation in multilateral fora, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries”.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi head the Special Representatives mechanism which was set up in 2003 and has had about 22 meetings to resolve the boundary issues.