Coronavirus: Schools, colleges, cinema halls shut in Delhi till March 31

The Delhi government on Thursday declared coronavirus an epidemic and announced that all schools, colleges and cinema halls in the national capital will remain shut till March 31.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal and top government officials.

“The city government has declared coronavirus an epidemic,” Kejriwal said.

He said disinfecting all public places, including government and private offices and shopping malls has been made compulsory.

The national capital has so far recorded six cases of coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.