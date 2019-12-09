News

Court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad

December 09, 2019

A Delhi court on Monday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for medical treatment and business purposes.

Vadra is facing a probe under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following allegations of money laundering related to the purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth £1.9 million.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to go to Spain for two weeks from today.

The court directed him to submit a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of ₹25 lakh and his contact details and address of his stay abroad. In June, it had allowed him to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks for health reasons. The court, however, had not allowed Vadra to go to the UK.

The ED had expressed apprehension that the accused may destroy the evidence if allowed to go to the UK.

