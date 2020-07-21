Covaxin clinical trials begin at NIMS

Phase I of human clinical trails of Covaxin, the indigenously developed vaccine for Covid-19, has started at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad.

Two volunteers were administered the first dose of the vaccine and their health condition will be closely monitored over the next six months. The next dose of the vaccine will be administered after a gap of 14 days. The focus will be on the antibodies that get generated in the system.

NIMS is among the 12 institutions across the country chosen by the Indian Council of Medical Research for vaccine trials.

The Covid vaccine has been derived from a strain of SARS-COV-2 isolated by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and developed by Bharat Biotech India Limited, a Hyderabad-based vaccine company.